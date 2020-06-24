St. John's Jesuit to start classes August 3

St.John's Jesuit is preparing for the 2020-2021 school year. In response to COVID-19, students are heading back to class early.

The school will start classes on August 3, two weeks earlier than scheduled. Vice President and COO of St. John's, Chris Knight, says this gives the school flexibility if something happens. The school year is not being extended but gives the option of adding on days to Thanksgiving or Christmas break or allows for students and teachers to get acclimated if they need to transition again to online learning.

As for what things will look like when classes resume, students will be spread out. The theater, chapel, and other common areas could be used for teaching to help students social distance.

Some staircases and hallways will be one way and there's a change to the dress code, all students and staff will be required to wear a mask.

Students, who are just hearing about the plans say wearing a mask might be challenging.

"I'm gonna go with the flow but no one wants to wear a mask all day. They'll be telling kids to pull up their mask instead of tucking in their shirts," says Jaedyn McKinstry.

As for fall sports, everything is still on hold. Everyone is waiting for the green light from the Governor.

St. Francis, Notre Dame Academy and St. Ursula are all slated to start back to school in mid-August.

