St. Luke's Signs Letter Of Intent To Merge With McLaren Health Care

St. Luke's signs a letter of intent to merge with a major Michigan health care system.

McLaren Health Care system out of Grand Blanc, Michigan is investing $120 million dollars into St. Luke's.

This includes upgrades to the entire hospital facility, as well as the addition of a Cancer Center, that will be anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute which is affiliated with the National Cancer Institute.

The deal will also include building a new orthopedic, neuro and spine center. The ICU and surgical suites will also receive upgrades.

Hospital administrators say there will be no changes to staff for at least a year while the restructuring takes place. However after the deal goes through and services are expanded there will most likely be a need to add staff to fill out all the additional needs. Administrators tell 13abc there will also be the possibility of reassigning some employees to different areas based on how the restructuring works out. There is a real possibility that construction will start very soon on the new Cancer treatment center with the next 3 to 5 years as a timetable for the rest of the changes to be complete.

McLaren Health Care is a fully integrated health network with 26,000 employees, 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery center, imagining centers, 490 employed primary and specialty care physicians, commercial and Medicaid HMO's, home health and hospice providers serving Michigan and Indiana. One of the biggest advantages to the new alliance is the addition of an academic affiliation with medical schools at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and Central Michigan University. McLaren's six GME campuses offer 27 residencies and 8 fellowship programs that produce 650 future physicians every year.

