St. Luke's names new president

The Board of Trustees of St. Luke's Hospital have chosen Jennifer Montgomery to become the hospital's new president and CEO. Montgomery's hire will become effective August 3.

Montgomery is replacing Dan Wakeman who announced his retirement earlier this year following 12 years of leadership in the CEO role at St. Luke’s.

Montgomery has served as president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron since 2015.

Prior to her appointment as President and CEO, she served as the Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services/Chief Nursing Officer at McLaren Port Huron.