St. Luke's president and CEO announces retirement

Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital, has announced he will retire on May 31, 2020.

Wakeman has led the Maumee hospital for more than 12 years. He has more than 30 years in the healthcare industry.

“Dan has been working with the Board on his retirement plan for the last year. We will be forever grateful to Dan for his exemplary leadership, especially as the hospital faced its triumphs and challenges throughout his tenure,” Bill Carroll, chairman of the St. Luke’s Hospital Board of Trustees, said.