Stalking in the digital age: what to look out for with cyber-stalking

Do you ever feel like somebody's watching you? Or maybe the same account 'likes' everything you post on social media?

In the digital age, stalking can come in many forms.

The University of Toledo is holding a training session to prevent stalking on campus and online after the on-campus Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness says they've had an uptick in stalking-like behavior.

Danielle Rominski, a director at UT's Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness, says stalking is often romanticized in popular culture, which can send the wrong message.

"In certain movies and TV shows like the Netflix TV show 'You,' you see the guy and he's in her house or he's found in places where she's at and it comes across as romanticized," says Rominski. "But in reality, if it keeps repeating it can be very scary and not very loving at all."

According to the Ohio Revised Code patterns of behavior that scare people into thinking they're in physical danger, or which cause mental distress, is considered stalking.

"Cyber-stalking" is when a person is constantly reaching out and making threats or tormenting someone's mental health through calls, texts, and other online messages or apps.

The center says the goal of the presentation is to train attendees on how to identify this behavior, prevent cyber-stalking, and reach out for help when they feel unsafe.

The training session is free to the public and goes from 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. on campus in the Student Union, Rm 2951.

For more information, click here