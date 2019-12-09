Stanley Cup coming to Toledo

The Stanley Cup is coming to Toledo.

One of the most recognizable trophies in sports, the Cup will make an appearance Sunday, Dec. 29 during the Toledo Walleye game at the Huntington Center.

The trophy will be on display in the Aquarium before the game, and from the first intermission until the end of the second intermission on the main concourse.

Fans can also purchase an early-entry game package for $25. It includes a game ticket, early access into the Huntington Center and Aquarium at 4 p.m., and $4 in Walleye bucks.