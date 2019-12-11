State Patrol investigating Allen Co. crash involving school bus

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a SUV and school bus transporting 15 students from a sporting event in Allen County.

Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on 5th St. in Delphos. Earline Williams, 85, failed to yeiled from a private drive while making a right turn and pulled into path of a Delphos City Schools bus, driven by Drew Wertenberger, 46.

Williams and her passenger, John Williams, 87, were transported to St. Rita's Hospital in Lima with minor injuries. Wertenberger claimed no injuries at the time of the crash. Deborah Stetler, 59, who was also on the bus, claimed no injuries as well.

The students also claimed to injuries at the scene.