State closes 181 BMV offices, only five to remain open

Among several new restrictions announced Wednesday was the closure of all but five of Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices.

During a press conference, Governor Mike DeWine instructed law enforcement to stop issuing tickets for expired driver's licenses while asking the state legislature to pass a grace period for people who need new licenses.

The remaining open BMV locations will continue to issue commercial driver's licenses. All services will go online, continue through the mail, or pause entirely.

All 52 driver examination stations will also close.

The one remaining BMV office open in northwest Ohio is in Bowling Green, at 1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 30. There were 181 registrar offices closed Wednesday.