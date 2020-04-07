State of Michigan providing free meals for seniors

The state of Michigan has received $7.5 million from the federal government to fund senior meal programs across the state.

The money was allocated to Michigan's Area Agencies on Aging. The office in Southfield, Michigan, which covers six counties including Monroe, received $1.9 million.

This was made possible by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, due to increased community need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization Living Independence for Everyone in Monroe is just one of the six locations in the county that will be hosting pick-up times for meals Monday-Friday.

Anyone over the age of 60 is eligible to receive meals through the programs offered through their Area Agency on Aging.

People must call (734) 242-6800 to reserve meals 24 hours in advance to pick up meals from one of the locations or scheduled delivery services.

In Monroe, pickup is from 11:30-12:30 on weekdays.

Drive-thru senior meal locations in Monroe County:

• Dundee–Dundee Senior Center: 284 Monroe Street Dundee, MI

• Luna Pier–Water Tower Park: 11345 Harold Drive, Luna Pier, MI 48157

• Milan– Sullivan Nutrition Site: 13613 Tuttlehill Rd. Milan, MI 48160

• Monroe–LIFE (MAIN): 2307 N. Monroe St. Monroe, MI, 48162

• Monroe–Orchard Nutrition Site: 924 E. Second St. Monroe, MI 48161

• Monroe–River Park Plaza: 20 N. Roessler Street, Monroe, MI 48162

Lenawee County locations:

Addison Senior Center

117 N. Steer St.; Addison, MI

Adrian Senior Center

327 Erie St.; Adrian, MI

Bliss-Liewert Senior Center

206 S. Lane St.; Blissfield, MI

Hudson Senior Center

323 W. Main St.; Hudson, MI

Morenci Senior Center

811 W. Coomer St.; Morenci, MI

Onsted Senior Center

American Legion Hall; Onsted, MI

Tecumseh Senior Center

703 E. Chicago Blvd.; Tecumseh, MI

For more information or to find your local Michigan Area Agency on Aging, click here .