State patrol investigating Erie County fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one motorist Wednesday morning in Erie County.

At approximately 10:46 a.m., state troopers were called to an accident on SR-4, south of milepost 3 in Groton Township. Robert Loconsole, 70, had been traveling southbound when his 2017 Dodge Caravan went left of center, striking head-on a 2016 Peterbuilt tanker trailer driven by Michael Williams, 45.

Loconsole sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.