State placing limits on use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

The use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treated coronavirus COVID-19 is being monitored by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

According to the Board, no prescription for either drug may be dispensed by a pharmacist or sold at retail by a licensed terminal distributor of dangerous drugs.

The exceptions to the rule are:

• The prescription bears a written diagnosis code from the prescriber;

• If written for a COVID-19 diagnosis, the diagnosis has been confirmed by a positive test result, which is documented on the prescription and both of the following apply: 1. The prescription is limited to no more than a fourteen-day supply, and 2. No refills may be permitted unless a new prescription is furnished.

Prescriptions for either presumptive positive patients or prophylactic use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine related to COVID-19 is strictly prohibited unless otherwise approved by the Board’s Executive Director in consultation with the Board President, at which time a resolution shall issue.