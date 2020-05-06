Local school districts face millions in cuts as state seeks to close budget gap

With Ohio's Total General Revenue Fund tax receipts down 35.3 percent below estimates in April, Gov. Mike DeWine announced cuts of $775 million to the state budget, including massive cuts to the state's K-12 budgets.

The state's Office of Budget and Management released figures Wednesday of how much each school district will loose under the new budget,

In Lucas County, Toledo Public Schools will face a $3.6 million reduction, while Sylvania City ($1.6 million) and Anthony Wayne ($1.1 million) also face reductions of more than $1 million.

Other reductions for Lucas County districts are Washington Local ($685,784); Ottawa Hills ($194,744); Oregon City ($642,438); Maumee ($450,427), and Springfield Local ($670,309).

In Wood County, Perrysburg Schools faces a $972,945 reduction, while Bowling Green is met with a $698,447 reduction. Northwood's budget is being reduced by $144,861; Rossford by $359,380, and Lake by $296,816.

For a complete list of school districts across the state, follow this link.

Institutions of higher education in the state are also facing 3.8 percent reductions in their budgets. The University of Toledo's budget is reduced by $4.1 million, while Bowling Green State University is seeing a $3.06 million reduction.

For a complete list of state-funded universities, follow this link.