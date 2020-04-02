State sends $8.8 million in meal assistance for older Ohioans

Nearly $9 million is being distributed by the Ohio Department of Aging across the state to meet the demand for meal assistance by older people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This funding will help us reach an even greater number of older Ohioans struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs during this extraordinary time,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release.

ODA distributed $8.8 million, provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Reponse Act, to the state's 12 Area Agencies on Aging to support meal programming.

Ohio's Area Agencies on Aging respond to the needs of older adults as advocates, planners, and funders. They provide education, information and referral services, and work with public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.