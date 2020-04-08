State survey asks for additional medical personnel help in case of hospital surge

Despite more promising news Wednesday, the expected surge in cases is still to come.

The state of Ohio continues to ramp up precautions and plans.

One of which is a call for help that begins in the form of a survey.

The Ohio Department of Health teamed up with 11 state licensing boards to send a survey to medical personnel with either clinical or behavioral health skills, that are currently not working in the hospital system, to see if they'd be available to help if needed during this pandemic.

In an unprecedented move, ODH determined this list of state licensing boards could potentially help as Ohio prepares for an anticipated increase in coronavirus patients. It includes both current and retired licensee personnel.

• Board of Pharmacy

• Chemical Dependency Professionals Board

• Counselor, Social Worker & MFT Board

• Dental Board

• Medical Board

• Nursing Board

• OTPTAT Board

• Psychology Board

• State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services

• Veterinary Medical Board

• Vision Professionals Board

"It was a little odd and I think more of a wake up call really that what we're doing here as far as social distancing is so important because they are reaching out to everyone that has a medical license," said Kate Sippel, DVM, DACVR.

Even before the crisis, Board Certified Veterinary Radiologist Kate Sippel worked out of her home. Sippel filled out the survey, which asked if she was willing and ready to deploy into a hospital.

"Being a veterinarian, I said that yes I would be certainly happy to help, but certainly not sure where that might fit," she said.

It's an interesting concept - those who currently care for your pet, may be asked to take care of you.

"We're trained on all species and I have certainly incubated a dog, a cat, a horse and I'm sure some other odd species that we have out there. Have never done it on a human, not even sure that that would be legally possible," said Sippel.

The brief online survey was sent out last Wednesday. ODH reports that since then, 50,242 have completed it and 21,140 across all licensing boards said they were available and willing to respond.

While Sippel is one of those available and willing, she realizes some of her fellow vets may not be.

"We are, you know, first responders. We are out there as well, but we certainly are not in hospital systems and we don't have that exposure right now. So, I think a little of it might be fear. I think that it also is the fact that we don't work on humans and so that comfort level isn't there," said Sippel.

It's unclear at this time what exactly vets would be able to do if they were asked to work in a hospital setting. But the Ohio Department of Health says "we may need the entirety of the State of Ohio, working together, to mount an effective response."

So, gathering this data now prepares our hospitals for the expected surge as the coronavirus continues to spread.