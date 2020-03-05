Statewide Summit Announces Corona Action Plan

The state of Ohio held a Summit in Columbus today to come up with a statewide action plan for the Corona Virus.

Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Action, M.D. and other state and local health officials gathered at the Ohio Department of Transportation Auditorium.

The goal was to organize the best emergency operations practices. Access what resources are available throughout the state to help local health departments. And finally, come up with a solid action plan of response, if Ohio starts to confirm cases of COVID-19.

The state has set up a website where everyone can get updates. https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odh/covid-19

It will also be setting up a call center to answer questions. That is expected to be up and running in the next couple of days.