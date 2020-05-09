Statewide protests to "Free Ohio"

Citizens across the state gathered today demanding that the state re-open. Even as businesses across the state are re-opening their doors, some people say it's too little, too late. Protesters came together at Way Public Library in Perrysburg to call for the state to open faster and with fewer restrictions.

"COVID is a big problem, but we need to balance it with our rights, with our ability to go to work, our health insurance, our kids going to school. We need a voice," says Dave Desser.

Desser lives in Perrysburg. He organized today's protest representing Lucas and Wood Counties. This is just one of 30 protests spanning the state.

One the main concerns is unemployment. According to the Department of Jobs and Family Services, over a million Ohioans have filed in the last seven weeks.

"Lots of our members of our families are unemployed, they're losing their health insurance, Our schools aren't open," says Desser.

Schools are closed through the end of the academic year, and next year is still up in the air.

At a press conference on May 5th, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, "One option I think we've discussed here before is a two day, two day, where you spread students out more, which means you really have students there for two days, other students there for 2 days, but you have the distance learning during the entire period of time."

Desser says that would be impossible for parents to manage.

"They've gotta be at work, or they're single parents. And they're supposed to juggle their kids at home and educate them at the same time they're at work," he says.

People also took issue with the emergency order granting Gov. DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton the power to make decisions without consulting the legislature. They say the legislature needs to be involved in the debate about how and when the economy re-opens.

These protests are organized by Free Ohio Now, a grassroots organization that will continue to fight to return Ohio back to normal.

