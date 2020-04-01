"Stay-At-Home Science" with Imagination Station

It can be hard to keep your kids engaged in learning during a regular summer break, let alone with the school year being put on hold across Ohio... so naturally, Imagination Station is stepping up to fill the gap.

Chief scientist Carl Nelson -- and Cyrus, his scientist-in-training -- aren't letting the pandemic stop them from educating through the Internet. "Cyrus and I are stuck at home like everybody else," says Nelson, "but what we're doing virtually at the science center is creating these 'Stay-At-Home Science' activities."

We're all trying to limit our trips to the store these days, and these experiments were selected with that in mind.

"A lot of the things we're putting on our website involve supplies that you've already got at home," explains Nelson. "We're not asking you to go out and buy a lot of stuff. We want it to be simple, easy, and open-ended so you can do a lot of fun stuff with things you already have in the pantry."

One of the more popular offerings is "oobleck", and you only need two ingredients: corn starch and water. As Carl and Cyrus explain, it's about two parts corn starch to one part water, and you can make as much or as little as you want. If you make it just right, it carries some downright weird properties -- similar to quicksand, in a way.

"It behaves like a liquid if you don't apply a lot of force to it, but hardens up when you DO apply force. If you did this with cake batter, you'd have cake batter all over the house," Nelson says, slapping the concoction for emphasis.

Cyrus added one more important tip: "Don't put it down your drain, because it will harden up!"

The online experiments aren't limited to these non-Newtonian fluids, of course. From bricks on eggshells, to colorful carnations, your kids will have a blast learning about the world around them, even as parts of it have stopped for the time being.

"These lead to great conversations with your children or other adults about what's actually happening here," Nelson adds. "Even though we're stuck at home, understanding basic science principles is still really, really important -- especially in the time we're in right now."

To get your kids' minds working again, visit Imagination Station's Stay at Home Science page. New experiments are added every week, so keep checking back!