Stay Prepared...Not Scared

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says "Be Prepared...Not Scared".

Health Commissioner Erick Zgodzinski says this is the time to give extra support to people who fit into the high-risk category.

That includes people with any pre-existing medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, lung disease.

"Help them have less contact with individuals. How do you get to the grocery store? How do you do some of those things every day without really coming into contact with people? Remember that six-foot separation distance is always good too. So again, just start thinking about how you would act if we do an issue."