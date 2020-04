Jason Hubbard is a STEM teacher at Hull Prairie Intermediate. He and other local teachers have been 3D printing headbands to hold face shields for health care workers on the front lines.

The CEO of Robex heard about this effort and put his machines and manpower behind the operation.

The goal is to 3-D print 250 masks per day starting next week.

If you need a face shield or you are able to join them in 3D printing contact the company: Shields@Robex.us