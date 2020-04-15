Sticking April snow likely Friday

It's been 15 years since the area has seen a snow storm drop more than an inch after April 15, but that could change Friday.

A system moving through the area could bring 1-3 inches of snow, sticking to grass, trees, and elevated objects. The roads should not be bad.

Snow will likely start in the early morning hours and could mix with some rain by late afternoon. Precipitation will end by early evening.

The storm track and totals could still adjust some in the next 48 hours. We will keep you updated with the latest.