Still no suspects in August murder of Toledo woman

A vigil to honor a mother, wife, and restaurant owner is also a call for action.

"Everyone was just stunned at the news, what occurred and how it happened," said Baldemar Velasquez, head of F.L.O.C., the Farm Labor Organizing Committee.

In August 2019, the body of Emilia "Janeth" Silguero Guerrero, 36, was found a few blocks from her restaurant on Broadway, which she co-owned with her husband. An autopsy showed Guerrero was stabbed several times in her home on Field Ave. and died from a gunshot wound to the back.

"Everybody's devastated. Her kids are devastated, her parents, he is," said Navi Saucedo about Guerrero's husband, Lorenzo Morales, who spoke to 13abc through a Saucedo as a translator. "The only thing they tell him is that the investigation is still open, but that's it," she added.

"What he's really looking for is closure," explained Andres Perez, who works at the restaurant as a security guard. "He just wants justice and the person that did it behind bars."

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, members of Toledo's Latino community gathered outside Guerrero's restaurant Taqueria La Autentica Michoacána to pray for her and call for an arrest in the case.