‘Stop Bullying’ license plates coming to Ohio

The Ohio Education Association is offering a design contest for students to create the logo and slogan for 'Stop Bullying' license plates.

Contributions collected when vehicle owners select these plates will fund grants for nonprofit organizations, schools and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.

Children enrolled in kindergarten through the fifth grade in the current school year are eligible to participate.

Entries must include an artwork sheet and the student’s name, grade, school and school district, plus the phone number and email address of a parent or guardian of the student.

All entries must be postmarked by Fri., May 31, and sent via U.S. Mail to:

Ohio Attorney General

Attn: License Plate Contest

30 E. Broad St., 14th Fl.

Columbus, OH 43215