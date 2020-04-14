Clerk thwarts robbery attempt at Cherry St. convenience store

Mike's Place has been a staple in the community since 1940. The convenience store is family owned. It was allegedly robbed, but the gunman didn't get away. Employee Isaiah Johnson says he was just about to close for the evening.

"Guy comes in the door gun already in hand over the counter hits me," said store clerk Isaiah Johnson.

According to this police report the suspect Caleb Weaver wrestled with the clerk. Johnson says they were fighting over the gun. Weaver became angry and allegedly pulled the trigger twice, but the gun jammed.

Another employee ran from the back of the store and helped to take the suspect to the ground. They held the suspect until police arrived.

Johnson says the incident hasn't changed his mind about working on the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic. He says criminals are only making the pandemic worse for essential businesses.

