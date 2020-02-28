Students raise awareness through Rare Disease Day

Avalon Budd is a 9th grader at Ottawa Hills. At the age of 10, she endured painful treatment for a rare disease.

"I began treatment for my rare disease called hypophosphatasia. It allowed me to not have hallow bones anymore so once I figured that other kids would be going through this. I decided to start my own foundation to help those kids."

Avalon started her own nonprofit called The Avalon Foundation of Toledo.

"Our vision that we help other kids who are going through painful medical treatments around the country and it's set up as a leadership program here in the Toledo area."

That leadership program includes students from Ottawa Hills, Saint Ursula Academy, McCord and other area schools. The students provide peer-to-peer support and care packages to kids going through treatments.

February 29th is the rarest day on the calendar, it's also Rare Disease Day 2020.