Students study British Royals and Megxit

Mrs. Rode has been teaching British literature at St. Ursula Academy for more than 2 decades, and one of her favorite topics is the royal family.

"A lot of history has been made over the last 30 years in the British Royal Family, they have undergone many changes, and peoples fascination, with the younger royals is allowed young people to know things from people magazine that normally people wouldn't understand."

Students say the fascination is at an all time high now that prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to move away from their royal duties and carve their own paths - and make their own money.

like these girls...meghan is a product of an all girls school.

"I honestly think it reflects what's happening in society, as women are taking control, as a girl who also comes from an all-girl school she knows what it's like to have her own power and her own voice and shes using that and its really powerful to see that."

Rode says the Megxit decision is inevitable. Soon more royals will have to fend for themselves.

She doesn't think tax payers will foot the bill in the future.

"Some members of the royal family have to pay rent right now, to live in Kensington palace, or Saint James. They know they have to make their own way , and her earning potential - she is 38 years old. She is a successful actress and an influencer. She knows her earning potential is right now and she needs to capitalize upon that."