Coronavirus might affect student mission trip, but makes for a good plot twist

Students at Jones Leadership Academy of Business are writing a graphic novel about their upcoming trip to Guatemala.

It's filled with superheroes, and one looks real familiar.

"Dr. General TPS Durant sends the kids to Guatemala to bring health and wellness."

Six students from J-Lab and four students from Waite were supposed to go to Guatemala on a missions trip in May, though it may be upended by an outbreak of the coronavirus.

When the book is published, students want the proceeds to go to schools in Guatemala and to future mission trips for kids at their school.

