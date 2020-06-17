Stylist overcomes the odds and opens new beauty salon.

Ty'Keysha White-Harris was diagnosed with Lupus at the age of 13.

She says she was told her condition would keep her from becoming a stylist.

This Saturday, she is holding a grand opening for her new salon. Beauty Mark Luxury Beauty Bar is located on West Sylvania.

Ty'Keysha says, "Don't ever allow anyone to tell you what you can't do, or how far you can go because you can do anything that you want to. pray stay motivated, and continue to be the best version of you." The Grand Opening is June 20th from 4-8pm. There will be raffles and giveaways.