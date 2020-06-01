Summer Read program returns to TLCPL for 96th year

The Summer Read program is back at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, a free program open to all ages.

The goal is to encourage reading by having participants log each day they read for at least 20 minutes between June 1-August 1. Users can log the time on either the tracker card or electronically on Beanstack.

Participants can redeem tracker cards or online trackers for a special reward to be entered for grand prize drawings. Tracker cares can be picked up from weatherproof boxes at any library location or by downloading and printing from the Library website.