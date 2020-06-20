Summer starts at Wauseon Community Pool

Most public pools are closed for the season because of COVID-19. But Wauseon Community Pool is open at limited capacity.

"It was extremely busy. We had probably 15-20 people in line waiting since 12:30. It was a constant wait until people left and then we could put more people in," says the pool's assistant manager Sydney Darnell.

People came from far and wide to enjoy it, although some were less than patient on the way.

"Are we there? Are we there? Are we there?" asks Alijah Reed.

Reed and his mom, Candy Carr, drove in all the way from Toledo for their third time this week.

"I'm happy that this pool is open, but at the same time it's kind of hard because it's so far away. I'm just thankful there's a pool that's open," says Carr.

Due to the limited number of people allowed inside, many had to wait to get in, some for as long as an hour. But for many the drive and the wait were worth it.

"She loves swimming, so I'll bring her," says Archbold resident Hilda Serrano of her granddaughter, Trinity Villareal.

"You don't even go in the water," says Villareal.

"It doesn't matter," says Hilda.

The pool staff sanitizes the facility every two hours to keep swimmers safe from coronavirus. One pool enthusiast wishes the other pools would do the same.

"I think it sucks. If this one is open, I think they all should be open," says Villareal.