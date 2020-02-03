Sunday afternoon crash sends woman to hospital

Authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon crash in Putnam County that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 189 and Rd. 21 in Jennings Township.

Colin R. Sickles, 25, was traveling south on Rd. 21 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling east on SR 189.

Rounette E. St. Pierre, 49, the driver of the other vehicle, was extracted from her car and transported to Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Sickles refused treatment at the scene.