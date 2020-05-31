Sunday protests in NW Ohio remain peaceful following Saturday unrest

Demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday continued throughout the country on Sunday. In many cities nationwide, clashes with police continued. In Northwest Ohio, however, events remained passionate but peaceful, even occasionally involving police officers whose actions have been the subject of the demonstrations.

Protesters gather at a family oriented demonstration in Sylvania on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at events in cities and towns across the region, holding signs, chanting, praying, and coming together for moments of silence in remembrance of Floyd and other Black people who have died due to police violence. In Fostoria, police chief Keith Loreno brought a megaphone out to protesters as he and a captain on the force joined the assembled crowd in prayer.

Meanwhile, in Bowling Green, a full day of demonstrations, speeches, and a march from the courthouse to the city police headquarters. Officers from the Bowling Green Police Department also joining protesters to listen as they called for change and an end to the systemic issues they say lead to the deaths of people like George Floyd.

In Toledo, several groups gathered throughout the day and into the evening. Protesters in Sylvania knelt in silent protest for nearly nine minutes, the amount of time a police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before he died. The event was intended to bring together families, including young children, to have a conversation about racism in America and the way it affects children of color.

Dozens lay down in the road at the corner of Indian and Cheryl Lane in Ottawa Hills, chanting "I can't breathe," blocking traffic. A similar scene later in the evening on Talmadge Road near Monroe.

Every one of these a very different scene than in Downtown Toledo on Saturday where peaceful protests turned to clashes between crowds and police officers in riot gear. During that event, police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds while protesters lobbed water bottles and rocks at officers. 10 people were arrested following a curfew ordered by the mayor and three people sustained injuries.

