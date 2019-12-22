Super Saturday Shopping in Sylvania

If you're one of the people out looking for the best of the best deals you might find yourself looking for a parking spot on the edge of the property line over at Franklin Park Mall.

But, if you drive a little further down Monroe Street there's a pair of stores in Sylvania seeing sales Saturday comparable to Black Friday.

When you walk into the Buckeyes Store & More, Archie the yellow lab at the buckeye store and more greets you as he sniffs out the best deals.

Ben Konz from Tecumseh is on the last minute hunt for Buckeye gifts in kid sizes.

"I'm a procrastinator," Konz said. "It's as simple as that."

It doesn't help procrastinators that there are only two weekends without ties to holidays between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2019.

"What's happening is Thursday and Friday turned into almost a whole week," Buckeye Store & More Founder Jim Damschroder said. "Today and tomorrow will be another week. And Monday and Tuesday - the real pros come out. Those are the people that shop quickly and make up their minds. It'll be crazy in here then too."

One item not moving in Jim's store - an LSU tie on display. Understandable since the scarlet and gray make up about 70 percent of his floor plan.

Next door to the Buckeye Store and More, it's Dave's Running Shop where the register is busy all day Saturday.

The Sylvania store is one of four locations in Northwest Ohio. Saturday's sales at this location just beat the sales on Black Friday 22 days ago.

"We were thinking it was going to be a pretty big day but we just didn't think that it was going to be as big as Black Friday," Dave's Running Shop manager Moe Moubarak said. "So that is what kind of caught us off guard. I mean it was a fun day, made the day go by pretty fast."

Items going fast Saturday include socks, gels and gift cards.

If Christmas is your shopping deadline, there are a few days left before that finish line. If December 24th is your favorite day of shopping, you may actually want to pick up the phone and call the store you plan to visit because if you run a Google search to see the hours for that store on December 24th, what is listed may not be accurate.