Support school meal programs with "Flowers 4 Food 4 Kids"

The planting and growing season for the yard is finally upon us, and Foertmeyer and Sons Greenhouse in Swanton is taking a different approach for 2020, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Typically, we run school fundraisers much like a school would run a gift rack sale, candle or cookie dough sales, but we sell flowers," owner Mark Foertmeyer said.

The 15-acre network of greenhouses in Swanton -- formerly known as Schmidt Brothers, Inc. -- was purchased just this year by Foertmeyer, who has helped raise over $40 million for Ohio schools since 1988, being based in the Columbus suburb of Delaware until recently.

Now, the company wants to help the food budgets for northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan schools grow and bloom, with thousands of students suddenly in need.

"I had one district say they normally do 3,000 to 4,000 meals (a week)," general manager Theresa Haupricht said, "and this past week alone, they served 64,000 meals. They didn't budget for that, they didn't get any extra money for that, they don't have the manpower for that."

For those who enjoy working in the garden, you can help schools in eight area counties with our Flowers 4 Food 4 Kids campaign in partnership with Foertmeyer & Sons. An average of $5 from each plant sold will go back to those crucial meal programs.

"You'll be able to pick your school district where you want your funds to go, then you'll place your order," Haupricht said. "At the end of May, we will deliver the plants, and the school systems will get their checks based on how much community support they receive."

If the current stay-at-home order is extended past the expected delivery dates at the end of the month, Foertmeyer & Sons also has plans for a drive-thru pickup at a location to be determined.

As far as available product goes, Foertmeyer said gardening seems to be one of the rare operations thriving for some growers in the current economic climate -- and they have hundreds of thousands of plants at the ready.

"We're kind of plant geeks here," he said. "We grow them slower, we use varieties that are easier for people to be successful with, and we also use biological controls so there's no pesticides being used."

Haupricht added that the flowers would make for a great, safe gift in these unprecedented times.

"Say thank you to the school employees out there, from the bus drivers to food service workers and administrators," she said. "And if you have it in your budget, buy one of them a plant. I think if we work together, we can really make sure these meal programs have a tremendous amount of money, so no matter how long this lasts, our children will be fed through it."

To start your shopping, visit our Flowers 4 Food 4 Kids page. The fundraiser runs now through May 2.