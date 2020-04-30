Supporting local artists and musicians during the COVID-19 crisis

Just like a lot of us, artists and musicians are having to find a way to reinvent themselves for the time being. The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo has provided emergency grants to some of the people who are hardest hit, and a lot of others are getting creative when it comes to keeping their business alive.

In Toledo we're lucky to have the Art in Public Places program, and because of that you can find artwork throughout the city. The Arts Commission has come up with some fun ways you can safely stay connected to it during the pandemic.

You may be surprised to learn that art provides thousands of jobs in our region. Art in all forms is a critical part of this community. According to the ACGT, the arts have a nearly four billion dollar annual economic impact in northwest Ohio. There are 375 art related businesses employing nearly three thousand people in Toledo alone. However, the pandemic has changed life for a lot of local artists and musicians.

Shane Piasecki is a musician and songwriter who spent a decade in Nashville before returning to northwest Ohio several years ago. Shane normally plays shows at places like Put-in-Bay and Catawba Island.

He's anxious to get back to doing that, but understands why that has to wait.

Wild Side Brewing Company in Grand Rapids along with Six Fifths Distilling in Perrysburg recently sponsored a show with Shane. He performed on Facebook live, and people were able to tip virtually

While Shane says he's doing okay without the live shows, he's impressed with how the community has come together to help others who are struggling. In particular, he loves the emergency grants given out by the ACGT.

So as he waits to get back on stage with a live audience, Shane is grateful for the support from afar. You may want to find ways to support your favorite artist and musician.

There are all kinds of fun virtual art activities to help entertain you and your family right now, we've posted links.