Second suspect arrested, charged in the murder of Charles Lake

Toledo Police have made a second arrest in the September murder of Charles Lake.

26-year-old Shaquille Hardiman was arrested Thursday. The first suspect, Stephon Gibson, 26, was arrested shortly Charles Marvin Lake Jr., was shot and killed outside of his car on September 25, 2019.

Police say a woman heard gunshots on the 500 block of Elmdale Ct., and saw a man on the ground. Another witness called 911 and gave the dispatcher a good description of the car leaving the shooting scene.

Officers spotted the car and pulled it over.

Gibson bailed out of the vehicle and police arrested him after a short foot pursuit.