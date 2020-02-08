Suspect arrested for suspected arson in Hillsdale County

One person is in custody after a suspected arson and standoff with police.

According to Michigan State Police, a fire broke out at an antique mall near US-12 and Hog Creek Road. State troopers believe a gas line leading into the antique mall was broken and the fumes caught fire.

They believe this is an arson. According to state troopers on the scene, the alleged suspect left fresh tracks in the snow and was tracked down by a canine. The suspect, who's name has not been released, was found in a utility shed about a mile from the scene of the fire.

When officers arrived there was a brief standoff before the person was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.