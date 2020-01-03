Suspect in theft of S.C. truck with dog inside arrested; dog still missing

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle was arrested.

A yellow lab named Bella was in the truck when it was stolen Dec. 22. (Source: North Charleston police/WCSC/Gray News)

Richard Rawlings, Jr., was arrested in connection with the case, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker. He was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Baker said.

Baker said deputies plan on charging Rawlings with possession of the stolen truck.

North Charleston Police spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the truck, Baker said. The suspect eventually ran from police and Berkeley County deputies arrested him after a foot chase in the Cross community, Baker said.

The truck was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowes on Dec. 22. A 2-year-old yellow Lab named Bella was in the truck at the time it was stolen.

Bella has not yet been found.

A Facebook page, “Find Bella of Charleston, SC” was started to help track any possible sightings.

Rawlings is expected to face a bond court judge Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.