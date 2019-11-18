Suspect remains at large in Saturday injury crash

Toledo Police are looking for a suspect in a Saturday night car crash that left one person in critical condition.

At 10:50 p.m. Saturday, TPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bucklew and Yermo for a single vehicle accident with injuries.

Prior to their arrival, though, the driver of the vehicle stole a vehicle and fled the scene. He is described by witnesses as a 19-year-old black male, 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, wearing a white shirt.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered by police.

The front seat passenger, an unnamed 17-year-old, was transported to Toledo Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect remains at large, and the incident is currently under investigation.