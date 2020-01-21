Suspected ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ arrested in Florida, police say

Authorities in Florida have arrested a man they believe to be the notorious “Pillowcase Rapist.”

Police said 60-year-old Robert Koehler, who is accused of being the notorious “Pillowcase Rapist,” was taken into custody. (Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Robert Koehler, 60, is accused of assaulting more than 40 women in South Florida in the 1980s.

On Saturday, Koehler’s next-door neighbors Alex and Erika Wentzel watched as police cars moved in on his home.

"I just always read him as incredibly predatory,” Alex Wentzel said. “Just the way he looked at people, the way he looked at women."

Koehler’s address in Palm Bay is listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender website because of a sexual battery conviction from 1991.

"We kind of figured that it had to have something to do with that, but we didn't know what, and all that we were told was, they just kept saying, ‘It's very bad, and you'll find out on the national news,’" Erika Wentzel said.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County confirmed that Koehler is believed to be the suspected Pillowcase Rapist, who broke into homes from South Miami to Deerfield Beach between 1981 and 1986.

He would usually cover his face, and often his victims’ faces, with a pillowcase, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

"Oh my God, we live next to the devil," Erika Wentzel said.

The Wentzels explained what Koehler was like as a neighbor.

"I've awakened in the morning and he was over working on the pool pump, unsolicited,” Alex Wentzel said. “We had to ask him to put it back together and please leave."

They said Koehler often tried to get into their house.

"So, finally I just said, ‘You're not getting in this house. Go away,’” Alex Wentzel said. “I had a bad read on him from the jump."

The Miami Herald reports Koehler was arrested on DNA evidence.

He had an initial court appearance in Brevard County set for Tuesday, according to his booking sheet.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.