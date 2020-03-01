Suspects evade officers in chase from Findlay to BG

A driver and a passenger are on the run after evading police and state troopers in Findlay and Bowling Green.

According to Findlay Police, a Chrysler 300 failed to stop at a sign at Walnut St. and Crystal Ave. at about 12:14 AM Sunday, March 1, 2020.

An officer pulled over the vehicle on the 500 block of N. Main St. As the officer walked up to the stopped vehicle, police say it drove off, turned onto W. Trenton Ave., and entered northbound I-75.

Police clocked the fleeing vehicle traveling as fast as 122 mph.

South of Bowling Green, the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Troopers deployed spike sticks, which damaged the two Findlay Police Department cruisers chasing the suspect vehicle.

That fleeing vehicle continued to the Wooster St. exit in Bowling Green, where BG police along with state troopers picked up the pursuit.

Eventually, officers terminated the pursuit, the vehicle was never found, and the suspect was not caught.

According to a news release from Findlay Police:

"The pursuit by Findlay PD covered approximately 24 miles, lasting approximately 14 minutes. There were no injuries during the pursuit.

It is believed the suspect vehicle was driven by a male, and had an unknown male passenger. At this time their identities are unknown, and the incident remains under investigation."