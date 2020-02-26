Suspects sought in Toledo car theft

Toledo Police is searching for two suspects who stole a car after the owner had left it running in his driveway to warm up.

After Tim Womack returned inside his home in the 1900 block of Mansfield Rd. with his car running in the driveway, two unknown black males jumped into the car and tried to drive away, according to a police report.

The victim ran up to the car and punched the passenger window. One of the suspects jumped out of the car and the other drove away in the stolen vehicle, a 2011 Kia Forte.

Womack used GPS to track the vehicle and caught up to the suspect in the 1700 block of Brussels and blocked him in, at which point the suspect fled from the car.

The theft was caught on the victim's Ring doorbell camera. Womack also took a picture of the suspect as he left.

According to police, the suspect was later seen on a surveillance camera at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.