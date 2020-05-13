Bergman twins are Swanton's valedictorian and salutatorian

18 year-olds Alexis and Olivia Bergman are identical twins. The Swanton High School seniors are graduating at the top of their class.

Alexis says, "It's been awesome we've always been in the same classes and Swanton has let us do that and our teachers might not enjoy it as much, but we enjoy being able to study together and work together."

Working together has produced twice the rewards. With a 4.61 GPA, Alexis is Valedictorian of her senior class. With a 4.58 GPA, Olivia is the Salutatorian.

Olivia says, "It's kind of like having a built in best friend and also an accountability partner because we keep each other accountable in everything we do."

That goes outside the classroom as well, the dynamic duo also play softball.. Olivia says, "probably around 12- u, we got more competitive, we wanted to get better and we both wanted to be pitchers so we started taking lessons "

Both girls tore their ACL last year, but despite that adversity, they will be playing softball at the next level at Grace College. Swanton's graduation is set for May 24th.

"I think through adversity, we can grow and this is an opportunity for the class of 2020 to evaluate where we are and where we we want to go."