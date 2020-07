Swanton man survives crash landing at northern Michigan airport

A pilot from Swanton is OK after a crash landing at an airport Thursday in northern Michigan.

According to MLive.com

When troopers responded, they learned the 57-year-old pilot, “may have been distracted and forgot to put down the landing gear,” police said.

The plane’s underside and its propellers were damaged in the landing, police said.

A report detailing the incident and photographs of the plane were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for review and investigation, authorities said.