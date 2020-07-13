Swanton man survives crash landing at northern Michigan airport

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A pilot from Swanton is OK after a crash landing at an airport Thursday in northern Michigan.
According to MLive.com
When troopers responded, they learned the 57-year-old pilot, “may have been distracted and forgot to put down the landing gear,” police said. The plane’s underside and its propellers were damaged in the landing, police said. A report detailing the incident and photographs of the plane were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for review and investigation, authorities said.
