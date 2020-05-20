Sweeney Family Success: 3 children graduate with top honors.

The Sweeney family success started with the eldest daughter Christina.

In 2017, she was Valedictorian at Start High School with a 4.46 GPA.

She challenged her 3 siblings to follow her lead, and they listened.

Her younger brother, Calvin Sweeney Jr., graduated in 2018 as the Salutatorian of his class at Toledo Technology Academy with a 4.68.

This year younger sister Caroline will serve as the Valedictorian for the class of 2020 at Bowsher High School with a 4.55 GPA.

Many wonder if this success is hereditary. Pastor Calvin Sweeney Sr. says his wife Christine graduated from Emmanuel Baptist as the Salutatorian.

Both Parents are educators and stress the importance of getting an education. Christine is a Math teacher for Toledo Public Schools.

Calvin is a retired teacher and professor who currently serves as Pastor of The Tabernacle Church.

12-year old Heaven is the youngest of the siblings. She says she feels no pressure to perform.

"The thing we tell Heaven is, is the same thing we told all of our kids, the number one or two spot is not the goal, just the best effort, as long as they are giving their best effort in everything they do, we will be proud wherever they land," Christine said.

Caroline will land at the University of Pittsburgh this fall to study neuroscience.