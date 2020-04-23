Sylvania Chlidren's Center licensed for pandemic

The playground is empty on a chilly April morning. However, inside, there are up to 60 kids playing, learning and staying on a schedule.

“Keeping on a schedule has been helping to reduce their anxiety,” explains Preschool Teacher Arely Cardenas.

Cardenas is a member of the staff at Sylvania Children's Center, which is now a licensed Temporary Pandemic Center. That designation came from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

All of the kids inside are six weeks to six years old. All of them are children of essential workers.

“We all really appreciate what essential workers and especially the ones in the medical field are doing for our community," said Aalaa Eldeib, Ed.D, Director of Sylvania Children's Center. "So, we thought, ‘What could we do to support them?’”

Eldeib explains this 5-Star rated facility has been off Talmadge Rd. 27 years. To get the designation as a Temporary Pandemic Center during the COVID-19 crisis, it needed a ratio of six kids per teacher, which it already had. It also required new protocols including more hand sanitizer, temperature taking, and constantly monitoring the physical and mental health of the children.

If you are an essential worker who is looking for daycare in a learning preschool environment, Sylvania Children's Center still has room for more. Follow the link on this page for details.

