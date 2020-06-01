Sylvania Farmers Market returns to new location

The Sylvania Farmers Market is opening its summer season from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sylvania FIrst United Methodist Church, 7000 Erie St.

The market is reserving the hour from 3-4 p.m. for its high risk population.

Vendors include: Stevens Gardens Acorn Hill Farm LLC Farnsel Farms Louis Keil and Sons; GLS Poultry Farm; Benﬁeld Wines; Majestic Oak Winery; Dee’s Bee’s; Gerties BBQ Sauce; Great Lakes Custom Sharpening; Libby's 17 second cookies; The Shaman and The Bear Herbal Teas; Brick"n" Brecher Sugar Shack; Olde Tyme Kettle Korn; Posey Jane; Emmy’s Kitchen; The Pie Lady; Country Grains Bread Company, Sitto's Bakery; Innoscents Handmade Soaps; Earth To Oven Bakery & Cafe Inc.; Koral Hamburg Food Truck; Grumpy's On The Go; Tropical Snow; The Leaf and Seed, and others.

All customers are encouraged to wear masks. Vendors are required to wear masks. State regulations currently limit the number of persons allowed in the market at one time. Families are encouraged to send only 1-2 family members to the market. Only one customer per vendor booth at a time. And please exit the market after completing your purchases.

Hand washing stations will be located near each end of the market and hand sanitizer will be available at all vendor booths.

For now, we will not have any ready-to-eat food, beverages, or sampling of vendor products at the market. Food trucks will be to-go only.

At this time all live music and community programs are suspended.

Enter the large circle in front of the church and in a side parking lot. All shoppers will enter off Erie Street, exit onto Orvieto at the back of the parking lot. Once they are in the market there will be one entrance for shopping and one exit.