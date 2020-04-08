Sylvania Moose gathering drinks, snacks to donate to workers at ProMedica Flower Hospital



A local Marine veteran is helping those on the front lines in the battle with COVID-19 by collecting snacks and drinks to be delivered to healthcare workers.

Greg Muter, the governor with Sylvania Moose, said this is one way he can help those currently serving our country.

"I'm proud of our community for doing and giving back when something happens," Muter said, "and a pandemic happens like this, we are out to help each other give back. Whatever profession you are, everybody seems to be on board."

The collected items will be given to workers at ProMedica Flower Hospital who may not have time otherwise to get to the grocery store.

Sylvania Moose Lodge will continue to collect the items at 5959 Secluded Ct., Sylvania, before they're taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.