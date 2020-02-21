Sylvania Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Sylvania Police are asking for help identifying a suspect from a Thursday night armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Monroe St.

According to police, officers were dispatched the restaurant at 5803 Monroe at 9:54 p.m. on a call of a male who had just robbed the business.

The 17-year-old clerk told dispatch a male of an unknown race entered the store and robbed her at knife point. He was wearing a black Eddie Bauer 1st Ascent jacket with a light colored hoodie underneath, dark ski mask, jeans, and dark tennis shoes with a light colored mid-sole.

The suspect fled the restaurant on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please call the Sylvania Police at 419-855-8900.