Sylvania Schools hires new superintendent

Sylvania Schools as a new leader after the school district hired Dr. Veronica Motley on Monday evening.

Dr. Motley currently serves as the assistant superintendent of South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools near Cleveland. She will transition as Administrator on assignment in Sylvania at a per diem rate through July 31.

She replaced the interim superintendent, who replaced Dr. Adam Fineski last year. Fineske is now the superintendent of Ottawa Hills.

Motley has three decades of education experience. Her salary will be $145,500.

She will take over as superintendent starting August 1.