Sylvania Schools provide insight into what next school year will be like

SYLVANIA - At a Sylvania School board meeting Monday evening, incoming superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley explained a plan for the upcoming school year.

It's a traffic light model.

GREEN

On-Campus School

YELLOW

Hybrid On-Campus/Remote

RED

Full Remote-Learning at Home

The hope is that it will be green lights ahead for the entire academic year but if the cornonavirus re-surges in a so-called "second wave" then administrators could go from green to yellow or red.

On May 22nd Sylvania schools sent out a survey to parents and one of the questions asked:

If schools reopen and a vaccine is still not in place, how likely will you be to physically send your child to school in the fall of 2020?

Out of 2,158 responses, nearly 90 percent said somewhat or more than likely.

Motley said the biggest challenge will be transportation. Typically a school bus can hold 84 students. Motley said, "Right now there is a mandate that says there should be one student every other seat on a bus." That would take a bus's capacity all the way down to 20 students.

Another issue the task force committee has to consider is the type of protocol that will be in place if a teacher, student, or staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19.

The committee, which is made up of the superintendent, administrators, board members, and teachers, will finalize the plan in the coming weeks. Motley would like to submit the plan to the Lucas County Health Department and/or the Ohio Department of Health before July 4th.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 18th.

To watch the school board meeting, click here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tf9b46WuTLM&feature=youtu.be